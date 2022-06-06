Congress worker shoots dead wife in Gwalior

A 32-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband after a feud erupted between the couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district early on Monday. The accused husband, Rishabh Singh Bhadoria, is a former spokesperson of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee.

Bhadoria, a native of Gwalior’s Thatipur neighborhood, was living with his family, according to the police, and preliminary investigation found that the couple had violent fights on Sunday evening, which continued the next morning.

During the fight, Bhadoria pulled out his revolver and pointed it at his wife, who attempted to flee, but was shot by her husband.

When Bhadoria’s father heard a gunshot, he ran inside and discovered his daughter-in-law (Bhavna Bahdoria) lying in a pool of blood on the floor. He then reported it to the local police station. The couple has two children, both of whom were sleeping at the time of the occurrence.

Bhadoria fled the scene with his revolver before the cops arrived.

He is also suspected of being involved in the April 2 violence in Gwalior and Chambal. Other criminal charges have been filed against him. In the year 2020, the district administration began steps to evict him from the city borders.

According to police, he is facing 16 charges, including murder, attempted murder, criminal intimidation, assault, and possession of prohibited weapons.

“The investigation has been opened, and the body has been submitted for a post-mortem examination. Family members are being questioned in order to determine the cause of the scuffle. A search operation has been begun to locate the suspects “a senior police official said.

(with inputs from IANS)