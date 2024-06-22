Congress will win with huge majority in Himachal by-polls: Harikrishna Himral

Congress candidates will win with a record majority in the by-polls being held in three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, said Congress State Vice President Harikrishna Himral on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, he said that the kind of support the Congress has got in the recent by-elections in the six Assembly constituencies, it reflects that the party will win all the three assembly seats in the by-polls to be held on July 10.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state Congress government has done many unprecedented works in 15 months, the positive result of which has been seen with the support of the public in the recent by-elections.

Advertisement

“The majority figure of Congress in the state has once again reached 38. After winning three assembly by-elections, this figure is going to cross 40 once again,” he claimed.

The state government has fulfilled 5 out of 10 major guarantees as promised to the people of the state, he said, adding that the remaining guarantees will also be fulfilled in the coming times.

“The government first secured the future of 1.36 lakh employees of the state by implementing the biggest guarantee OPS, while at the same time, it strengthened the economy of women by giving Rs 1500 each to the women of the state in the form of Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Mahila Samman Nidhi,” he said.

Apart from this, the state government has compensated the loss incurred during the disaster last year without the help of the central government, he added.

“While, the World Bank and Niti Aayog lauded the state government for the work done during the disaster, on the contrary, BJP leaders kept doing politics only. Not only this, not even a single word was said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the natural disaster in Himachal,” he said.

Modi did come to seek votes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, but even after becoming PM for the third time, he has not helped Himachal, he asserted.

He has expressed hope that during the Parliament session starting from June 24, all the four newly elected MPs of the state will talk about the interests of Himachal in the House and will get Himachal its rights.

Targeting the BJP, Himral said, “The BJP members in the state were waiting for the women of the state to receive Rs 1500, however CM Sukhu government shut their mouths by depositing Rs 1500 each in the accounts of women.”

“However, the promise made by PM Modi in 2014 to give Rs 15 lakh each has not been fulfilled till date. In such a situation, the guarantees of the BJP prove to be mere rhetoric, whereas the Congress respects the public by fulfilling the guarantees and promises it makes.”

Himral said that the approval in the cabinet to open a Public Works Department and SP office for the people of Dehra Assembly has ushered in the development of Dehra Assembly constituency.

“In times to come, the people of Dehra are going to get many big welfare schemes that will lead to all-round development of Dehra. The BJP and the Independent MLA have till date toyed with the interests of Dehra. Instead of taking Dehra forward in development works, they have made it a political arena. Now the daughter of Dehra, CM’s wife contesting the by-poll will add glory to Dehra’s development,” he claimed.