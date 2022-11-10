Congress will win Himachal assembly polls unilaterally: Gehlot

After his poll campaign in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday, said that the Congress will win the elections unilaterally. As regards Gujarat, he was of the view that the party would perform well as there was a very fierce wave against the BJP government.

Surprisingly, the Morbi bridge collapse will leave an adverse impact on Gujarat’s ruling government in the assembly polls, Gehlot said.

“The campaign is going well in Gujarat. We had just five trips out. In all of my five visits, the response of the public that has been received there indicates that there is a feeling among the people that the government has ruined the people during the Corona pandemic, unemployment is terribly high, now 70 people died of spurious liquor”, Gehlot, who is the in-charge of election campaign committee, told the media after inaugurating the Stonemart -2022 here.

“Morbi bridge collapse was the worst of its kind tragedies in the country and the Gujarat’s BJP government is adamant on not ordering an inquiry commission by a retired or sitting judge of the high court. I think it will have an adverse impact on the NJP’s prospects in the assembly elections,” Gehlot predicted.

“They (BJP government) are stubborn, stubborn chief minister, stubborn are their leaders. It is for them to get a commission from a retired or sitting judge of the High Court to get it investigated. What can hurt? At least for the future, people should be afraid that the high court judge’s commission has been made, the report has been given, people are getting punished….people are going to jail, such incidents should not happen in future,” he said.

“We are not sitting idle. The Congress has put pressure on you (BJP government) to set up a commission and this tradition has been maintained in our state (Rajasthan),” he claimed.

On Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra’s entering Rajasthan early next month, Gehlot said it was taken up in yesterday’s cabinet meeting, and it was decided that all MLAs and Ministers would join the Yatra en route wherever RaGa will move in the state.

“RaGa’s Yatra is solely against inflation, unemployment and to bring peace, harmony, love and love in the society everywhere. There should be no quarrels and in today’s situation, the tension, the violence that is happening, no one can express dissent within the country. Present situation in the country is that no one can criticize the Government of India, you go to jail, you are a traitor. This is the first time this atmosphere has been created after independence, it is very dangerous, it is a matter of great concern for democracy, the Congress’ fight for this will continue,” Gehlot reiterated.