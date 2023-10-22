“Congress will not be able to come to power in Rajasthan for the next 20-25 years”: BJP’s Arun Singh

Claiming a “big internal dispute” in Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Arun Singh said that the grand old party will not return to power for the next 20-25 years in Rajasthan, going to polls on November 25.

The senior BJP leader exuded confidence that the saffron party would script a historic victory in the Rajasthan assembly polls.

“Congress is lagging behind. Their first list came when we released two lists. There is a big internal dispute in Congress. Congress will not be able to come to power in Rajasthan for the next 20-25 years, “Arun Singh told reporters on Sunday in Rajasthan.

On a specific question about the party’s prospects in the polls, he said, “The BJP will get a historic victory in Rajasthan”.

He also said that there is anti-incumbency in the state and Congress ministers, including Speaker CP Joshi, will lose the elections

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its second list of candidates for the November 25 Assembly elections, with Raje securing a ticket to seek a fresh term in the House from the Jhalrapatan constituency.

The party declared 83 candidates in its second list, featuring some prominent names including the BJP’s former Rajasthan president Satish Punia, who has been fielded from the Amber constituency.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, will contest the polls from the Taranagar constituency while former MP Jyoti Mirdha, who joined the BJP last month after leaving the ruling Congress, has been fielded from the Nagaur constituency.

Jhalrapatan has been the preferred Assembly constituency for the former CM to contest the state polls.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 33 candidates for the upcoming polls.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been named the Congress candidate from the Sardarpura constituency, while his former deputy Sachin Pilot will submit his nomination papers from the Tonk constituency.

Govind Singh Dotasra, a sitting minister and president of Rajasthan Congress Committee will contest the polls from Lachhmangarh. Senior Congress leader and Assembly Speaker, CP Joshi, will contest from the Nathdwara seat while Divya Maderna and sitting minister Ashok Chandna will file their nominations from the Osian and Hindoli seats respectively. Minister for Child Empowerment, Mamta Bhupesh, will contest from Sikrai-SC seat.

The Congress came out on top in the last Assembly polls in 2018, bagging 99 seats in the 200-member Assembly to emerge as the largest single party. The BJP finished a close second at 73 seats.

The counting of votes for Rajasthan, along with four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.