Congress will never allow any harm to the Constitution: Priyanka in Haryana

Accusing the BJP of arrogance, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Thursday that her party will never allow any harm to India’s Constitution.

”The arrogance of BJP leaders has grown so much that they say that if they get 400 seats, they will change the Constitution. Who are they to change the Constitution? This Constitution belongs to the country, to the people of the country. It is only by the power of this Constitution that the poor, farmers, labourers, Dalits, tribals, backward and every citizen get rights. We will never allow this Constitution to be harmed,” she said during a roadshow in Haryana’s Sirsa constituency.

Priyanka was campaigning for the party’s Sirsa candidate Kumari Selja who is pitted against BJP’s Ashok Tanwar.

Advertisement

Elections to 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25.

Speaking to a news agency, Priyanka said there was a wave against BJP in Haryana. The people are tired of the politics of the BJP. “There is a wave against the BJP in Haryana. People are tired of their (BJP) politics. There is too much unemployment, inflation is at its peak. Change will come,” she pointed out.

At another election rally yesterday, Priyanka accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent on major issues like sky-rocketing prices and unemployment. “When the prime minister comes in front of you, inflation and unemployment do not come out of his mouth. After running the government for ten years, he talks about Mangalsutra and buffalo theft. He neither tells what he has done nor does he tell what he will do,” she said.

The Sirsa constituency comprises nine legislative assembly segments – Narwana, Tohana, Fatehabad, Ratia, Kalanwali, Dabwali, Rania, Sirsa, and Ellenabad.