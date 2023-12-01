Congress will get clear majority in Madhya Pradesh, says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, while speaking about Madhya Pradesh exit poll results, said on Thursday that nothing can be said about them as they are very diverse.

“Exit poll results are very diverse. We cannot say anything about it. I can assure you that the Congress will get more than 130 seats and a clear majority in Madhya Pradesh,” said Digvijaya Singh.

“People want transformation for which Congress will get votes. It is the people and even the smallest party workers in Congress who have contested the election. People are fed up with Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his fake promises,” he added.

Earlier, on Thursday, exit polls gave varied predictions in the poll-bound states, giving an advantage to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, a clear edge to Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana, and that the ruling MNF was ahead in power sweepstakes in Mizoram.

While the exit polls were almost unanimous in giving an edge to Congress in Telangana, where polling concluded on Thursday, a few predicted a close call in Rajasthan with Congress in the lead, and an exit poll gave an edge to the party in Madhya Pradesh too. A poll predicted that the Zoram People’s Movement would win decisively in Mizoram.

The outcome of exit polls was released after the conclusion of polls in Telangana. If Congress can retain Rajasthan along with Chhattisgarh and oust the ruling BRS from Telangana, it will be a major morale booster for the party.

Five states went to the polls this month, with counting slated for December 3. The polling in five states, which are in the northern, eastern, and southern parts of the country, came months before the next Lok Sabha polls.