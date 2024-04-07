Congress used to starve the poor and feed biryani to terrorists: UP CM

Attacking the Congress Government during his public meeting in Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, said that during its tenure, the Congress used to starve the poor and feed biryani to terrorists, whereas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been providing free ration to 80 crore poor people for the past four years.

The Chief Minister was seeking votes in favour of former MP and BJP candidate Ramswaroop Koli. He said: “To realize the slogan of ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’, Ramswaroop Koli needs to win. The Central government is formulating its schemes keeping in mind the interests of farmers, poor, women and youth.”

Yogi praised the work of the Modi Government at the Centre and the Bhajan Lal government in the state, urging people to vote for the BJP. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Rajasthan for their support in bringing the lotus to bloom in the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

He said that the report of ‘The Guardian’ says that terrorists are being selectively killed inside Pakistan. The world sees terrorism as a burden. For the safety of society, these terrorists should be eliminated. This is a danger to everyone’s security.

CM Yogi said that under PM Modi’s leadership, a new India is becoming a global force. “Just two to three days ago, a report that appeared in a prestigious English newspaper ‘The Guardian’ revealed that 20 hardened criminals have been killed within Pakistan. It may be India that carried out the strikes, but until yesterday, none of those who sympathize with terrorists had the courage to speak against India. The new India knows how to protect its citizens and borders,” CM Yogi remarked.

“People in Rajasthan not only say ‘Ram Ram Sa’ but also stand firm in securing the borders against terrorists. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India’s respect in the world has increased. Naxalism, extremism, and terrorism have ended. Article 370, which was imposed in Kashmir by the Congress in 1952, was permanently abolished by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” Yogi added.

The CM said that the Congress’ intentions were not clear. “During its government, there were no policies, leaders, or decisions, but in the Modi government, there is no shortage of schemes for the poor,” he pointed out. The CM also mentioned the development works of the Central Government, stressing that under BJP rule, there is security, prosperity, and development.

“The Congress people couldn’t get the Ram temple built in Ayodhya. They used to say that Ram didn’t even exist. Next to Bharatpur are Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Barsana, Nandgaon, Govardhan, and still, Congress people say that Lord Krishna never existed. Congress questions our history and heritage,” Yogi added.

The CM called for a developed Rajasthan for a developed India. For developed Rajasthan, developed Bharatpur is needed and for developed Bharatpur, Ramswaroop Koli is needed, he asserted.

CM Yogi remarked further: “We are the rightful heirs of a prosperous heritage. Maharaja Surajmal defeated Aurangzeb’s forces and filled the forts of Mughal armies with straw. Showing the Mughals their place, he said to those who cherished the dream of crushing India – ‘Now, eat this straw.’ The Mughal army was forced to retreat in front of him. Those who have been robbing the poor also need to be shown the right path now.”

He further mentioned that a new India is on the horizon. “On one hand, we have the prosperous legacy of Maharaja Surajmal, and on the other, PM Modi honored Chaudhary Charan Singh, the messiah of farmers, with Bharat Ratna. Through this, gratitude has been expressed for the work done for farmers and the poor during Chaudhary Sahab’s tenure,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that there is no curfew or riots in Uttar Pradesh anymore, but the Kanwar Yatra still goes on with pomp and show. “Our generation is fortunate to be able to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Each of your votes has changed the fate and image of the country. If you hadn’t used your vote correctly, we wouldn’t have had security, development, or the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the CM said.

“Congress has problems within itself. Your one vote not only contributes to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya but also ensures the security of the country’s borders. During COVID 19, when Congress and other parties were missing, Modi Ji was tirelessly working in every state without caring for himself,” Yogi added.

On this occasion, BJP Rajasthan in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar, Bharatpur MP Ranjita Koli, Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, State Minister Bhupendra Saini, Division in-charge Hemraj Meena, BJP District President Manoj Bhardwaj, MLAs Shri Bahadur Singh, Mahant Balveer Das, etc., were present.