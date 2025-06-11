Congress urges PM Modi to hold debate on National Security and Foreign Policy in Monsoon Session

The Congress party on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a full debate in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament on the country’s post-Pahalgam security and foreign policy challenges.

“Now that the PM has himself met with the members of the seven Parliamentary delegations that had been sent to 32 countries, will he at least now – agree to have a full debate in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament on our country’s post-Pahalgam security and foreign policy challenges, since the request of the INDIA parties for a special session has been most unfortunately rejected ?” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Jairam Ramesh’s request comes after PM Modi on Tuesday hosted members of seven parliamentary delegations that were sent to 32 countries to convey India’s stance on eradicating terrorism following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

The Congress leader also asked if the Prime Minister will now “chair a meeting or a set of meetings of LEADERS of all political parties and take them into confidence on India’s future strategy vis-a-vis both China and Pakistan and the strategic implications of the CDS’s revelations in Singapore?”

Jairam Ramesh also urged the Prime Minister to ”redouble efforts to bring the Pahalgam terrorists who had reportedly been involved in three earlier terror attacks in Poonch (Dec 2023) and Gagangir and Gulmarg (2024) to justice”.

He further requested the Prime Minister ”to set up a group of experts on the lines of the Kargil Review Committee of July 1999, that had been chaired by the EAM’s father to analyse Operation Sindoor in detail and give its recommendations on the future of warfare including emerging military platforms and technologies, building national capacities for strategic communications in crisis, etc”.

The government has announced that the monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12. The Congress has criticised this announcement, accusing the government of trying to run away from convening a special session of Parliament and thus avoiding scrutiny on national security and foreign policy issues.