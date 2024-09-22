Congress turned as ramshackle as Babri structure: CM Yogi in Haryana

Taking a jibe at the Congress party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his election tour in Haryana on Sunday, said in Assand that the party’s condition has become as dilapidated as the Babri structure in Ayodhya.

If you give it any oxygen (support), it will breach the security of the country, he added.

As Haryana gears for the assembly elections on October 5, Yogi campaigned in support of BJP candidates from Narwana, Rai, and Assandh constituencies.

He stated, “The BJP’s ‘lotus’ (party symbol) needs to bloom for the third consecutive term in Haryana on the basis of development works.”

During his first public rally in support of BJP candidate Krishna Kumar Bedi from Narwana, the chief minister highlighted the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said 500-year wait is over with the consecration ceremony, while taking a swipe at Congress and the INLD for their Opposition to the name of Lord Ram.

The CM asked why, after India gained independence in 1947, then prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru did not take the opportunity to build the Ram Temple, noting that there was little controversy at the time.

He blamed parties “wearing the cloak of secularism” for the delay in the construction and accused them of attempt to undermine India’s faith and heritage. He praised the BJP for resolving the long-standing issue and successfully building the temple.

CM Yogi said on the one hand Ram temple was built in Ayodhya and on the other, PM Modi named the international airport after Maharishi Valmiki.

He accused Congress and the INLD of focusing on family politics, claiming they have insulted Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Dr. Ambedkar. When these parties are in power, they harm Scheduled Castes, undermine security, and incite riots.

He highlighted that, despite ruling for many years, Congress named development projects after their own ancestors instead of honouring great figures like Maharishi Valmiki, Sant Ravidas, and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. He remarked that in Congress, “the child was born later, but airports and stadiums were named after him first.”

The chief minister taken on the INLD saying the party holds no relevance outside Haryana and voting for them is useless. He took a swipe at the governance of Congress and the INLD, claiming rampant corruption during their tenures, including the misuse of funds from Hindu temples.

He said that Congress and INLD leaders were absent during the pandemic, while BJP workers, driven by the motto ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ (Service is Organization), stood by the people alongside the government.

Highlighting development under his leadership, CM Yogi pointed to the construction of Ayodhya’s international airport in the name of Maharishi Valmiki, the building of kitchens named after Maa Shabari, and the establishment of the Panch Tirthas dedicated to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The chief minister raised concerns about the atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh, emphasising that Hindu temples are being demolished and Hindus, particularly Dalits, are being tortured. He criticised Congress for remaining silent on the issue, accusing them of being more concerned with vote bank politics than the welfare of Hindus.

“Congress, INLD, and independents, who campaign on caste lines, are like ‘pots without a bottom,’ lacking both development vision and sincere intentions for the nation. In contrast, the BJP has always delivered on its promises,” Yogi added.

The rally, held in support of BJP candidate Krishna Gehlawat from the Rai assembly constituency, began with CM Yogi paying tribute to Maharana Pratap. He hailed his valor, stating that Maharana Pratap fought not for power but for self-respect, his motherland, and his faith.

The CM praised Maharana Pratap’s efforts to protect Mewar and Chittorgarh’s dignity while uniting society, stating that nations blessed with great leaders like Bhamashah and Maharana Pratap remain strong. He highlighted the upcoming elections as a battle to carry forward PM Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.’ He pointed out the transformation of Haryana under a double-engine BJP government and emphasized that when leaders rise above nepotism and work for the country’s betterment, they gain the people’s trust and blessings.

The CM criticized Congress, INLD for ignoring the interests of the country’s common citizens, villages, youth, farmers, and women. He accused these parties of promoting a divisive agenda, stating that Congress was responsible for imposing Article 370 in Kashmir, while Jan Sangh was the first to oppose it. He commended PM Modi for fulfilling Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s vision by revoking Article 370, arguing that Congress has a history of nurturing terrorism and Naxalism, which the BJP is now working to eradicate.

CM Yogi also said that Congress holds animosity toward the nation, while INLD is mired in nepotism. He remarked that the Aam Aadmi Party is entangled in issues related to jails and bail. In contrast, he highlighted that under PM Modi’s leadership, the BJP has improved national security and prosperity. He stated that Haryana, under the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar and Nayab Singh Saini, has transitioned from a hub of nepotism and corruption to a center of development. He mentioned that three sports universities are being established in the country, with one in Haryana and another in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister honored the bravery of Haryana’s soldiers, stating that a young soldier from the region was recently martyred at the border. He praised the sacrifices made by Haryana’s jawans for the nation’s security, stating that the entire country salutes their courage.

He highlighted a significant shift since the Congress era, claiming that during their rule, incursions by China and India were commonplace, but now any intrusion is met with force. He emphasized that India’s armed forces have successfully carried out surgical strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan, representing a new image of a strong India.

CM Yogi pointed out that discussions in Haryana have shifted from caste-based issues to critical topics like development, employment, security, housing, ration distribution, and the initiative of “one district, one medical college.”

He called for support for BJP member Nayab Singh Saini’s government to ensure a brighter future for the state.

In his third public meeting, CM Yogi urged voters to support Yogendra Rana in the Assandh assembly constituency. During the event, the JJP candidate officially joined the BJP in front of CM Yogi. He pointed out that the poor sex ratio in Haryana under Congress rule reflected the suffering of women and girls.

“Before 2014, Haryana was in bad shape, but now, the sex ratio has improved to 900 women per 1,000 men. The state also boasts its first medical university in Karnal and a sports university, positioning Haryana as a model of development rather than nepotism,” Yogi added.

He also criticized Congress for obstructing the Nankana Sahib corridor in Pakistan and for preventing Harikirtan during the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj. He highlighted Congress’

‘dark history’, including the 1984 Sikh riots, and accused Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting Sikhs while abroad.

Yogi emphasized that Congress, which has insulted India and its traditions, cannot be @expected to respect people’s faith. He added that the public has already reduced Congress to its current weak state, and noted that in times of national crisis, Rahul Gandhi looks to his grandmother rather than the 140 crore citizens of India.

The CM compared Congress to the crumbling Babri structure in Ayodhya, stating that just as Ram devotees once chanted “give one more push” to bring down the Babri structure, the collapse of Congress is inevitable. He said that the fall of the Babri structure paved the way for the Ram temple, and similarly, the collapse of the “structure of slavery” has led to new opportunities for development.

He warned the public against the divisive caste politics that Congress and similar parties engage in, saying, “If you divide, you will be destroyed, but if you stay united, no one can harm you.”

He highlighted that before 2017, riots were frequent in Uttar Pradesh, but under the double-engine government led by PM Modi, the state has become riot-free in the past seven and a half years. “Rioters now know that their wealth will be confiscated and distributed to the poor”, he remarked.

Drawing a comparison with Haryana, CM Yogi noted that just like in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana is working towards development with the motto “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

He cautioned that if Congress is allowed to return, the situation would worsen, referencing Congress’ involvement in the 1984 Sikh riots.

“Congress is on its last breath and giving it any support will only create security issues,” he said. He urged voters to reject Congress, BSP, and INLD, accusing them of being corrupt and following a “divide and rule” agenda. Instead, he called for unity and support for Nayab Singh Saini’s government under PM Modi for a prosperous India.