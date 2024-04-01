Congress to release its manifesto for LS polls on April 5

The Congress on Monday announced that the party will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on 5th April.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal wrote, “After vast deliberations with people from across the country, the Congress will be releasing its vision document, the Manifesto, on 5th April at AICC HQ.”

He also informed that the party will hold two mega rallies on 6th April in Jaipur and Hyderabad.

“In Jaipur, INC President Mallikarjun Kharge ji, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi ji, Rahul Gandhi ji and Priyanka Gandhi ji will be launching the manifesto addressing the mega rallies. Rahul ji will also be addressing the manifesto launch mega rally in Hyderabad,” he said.

Venugopal added, “Our focus has always on giving the country a welfare oriented, pro-development vision and that will be presented to the people for this election as well.”

Last month, the Congress’ Manifesto Committee, headed by former Union minister and party stalwart P Chidambaram, had handed over the draft manifesto to Kharge.

The general elections will be held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The results will be declared on 4th June.