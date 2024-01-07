Congress to hold talks with AAP leaders on seat sharing tomorrow

The National Alliance Committee (NAC) of the Congress will hold a meeting with the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital on Monday to deliberate on seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The latest development came days after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge convened a meeting with the NAC in the wake of its deliberations with various party units including UP and Maharashtra over the general elections. The meetings with senior leaders were held to take their views on seat sharing for the polls.

“We will continue discussion with different parties as per their availability. Accordingly, we will schedule the meeting,” Congress leader Salman Khurshid told reporters after attending the meeting of the NAC chaired its convenor Mukul Wasnik here with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Khurshid, who is also the member of the NAC, informed that although the meeting with the AAP was scheduled today, due to some programme as apprised by them, it has been rescheduled for Monday.

The former Union minister said the meeting would be held in the afternoon.

In response to a question, Khurshid said, “There are positive discussions on seat sharing everywhere.”

On Thursday, Wasnik said that the main objective is formation of INDIA bloc’s government at the Centre.

Notably, several parties of the INDIA, an umbrella of Opposition parties formed to take on the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, have already stressed the need to finalise seat sharing at the earliest.

It may be mentioned here that in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both the parties drew a blank.

Currently, besides Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is in power in Punjab.