Congress takes on BJP over Rahul Gandhi being portrayed as ‘Ravan’ in a poster

The BJP came under fire from the Congress on Thursday when the saffron party published a poster on its official X Twitter that portrayed Rahul Gandhi as Ravan.

The leader’s late grandmother and father, former Prime Ministers Rajiv and Indira Gandhi, were both slain by groups that wanted to split India, and the Congress claimed that the poster is “clearly intended to incite violence” against the person.

Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the Congress, said on X, “What is the real intention of an abhorrent graphic portraying @RahulGandhi as Ravan by the BJP’s official handle? It is obviously meant to encourage and stir up violence against a Congress member and a former party president, whose father and grandmother were murdered by forces that wnt to create a divide in India.”

Ramesh said, “It is one thing for the Prime Minister to give evidence daily of being a pathological liar and of suffering from a narcissistic personality disorder. But for him to get his party to produce something this obnoxious is not just completely unacceptable, but is downright dangerous.” “We will not be intimidated,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP’s IT department, also posted the BJP’s post on X that featured a poster of Rahul Gandhi with 10 heads.

Imran Pratapgarhi, a Congress leader, responded to the BJP’s post by accusing them of being uneasy over the rising popularity of Wayanad, the Lok Sabha member from Kerala.

Pratapgarhi, a Rajya Sabha member who spoke to the media at the party headquarters, said: “This is the nervousness of the BJP after sensing its defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

He claimed that the BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both make unfounded accusations.

They have been in a panic since the INDIA bloc was formed. It reveals their desperation when they refer to Rahul Gandhi as Ravan. The people are aware of Rahul Gandhi and know that he empathises with their suffering. He is demonstrating alongside Manipuri citizens, including vegetable sellers and bike mechanics. Additionally, calling someone who is interacting with the general public demonstrates your level of fear. The Congress leader, who is also the head of the minority department, called this situation “horrible.”

Pratapgarhi, criticising the BJP, claimed that the public was aware of the party’s suffering.

The BJP has become even more desperate as the INDIA bloc’s acceptance has grown and Rahul Gandhi has entered active mode. The Prime Minister refers to the INDIA bloc as “rusted iron,” a “ghamandiya” (arrogant) alliance, and even compares it to terrorist organisations because of this. All of this demonstrates the Prime Minister and the BJP’s trepidation, he continued.