Congress stages comeback in Shimla civic polls after 10 years

Congress managed to wrest Shimla Municipal Corporation from BJP on Thursday making a comeback after 10 years in the civic polls. Of the 34 wards (seats), the party has won 24 seats, followed by BJP, which won nine seats and the CPI (M) a single seat.

The AAP, a new entrant in the poll fray, failed to open an account despite having fielded 21 candidates. The CPI (M) had four candidates in the fray.

The election was largely a bipolar contest between arch rivals Congress and BJP. The grand old party, which had started its campaign on a confident note, was able to wrest the civic body from saffron party.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who represented Chotta Shimla ward twice as a councilor, had former councilor Surinder Chauhan defeating his rival Sanjeev Chauhan BJP by 557 votes.

While the BJP had fielded 21 women candidates, the Congress had fielded 18.

The BJP had won the 2017 elections for the first time in 32 years by winning 17 wards against 12 wards won the Congress while an independent candidates had won four and CPI (M) one.