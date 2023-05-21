KMC to issue info on sanction plans to borough chief

Putting efforts to curb issues pertaining to illegal construction or encroachment on roads gifted to the civic body, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to provide information on sanction plans details to the borough chairmen and the councillors of all its wards who often claim to be unaware about such activities.

The announcement was made by the KMC mayor, Firhad Hakim today when the BJP councillor Vijay Ojha from Ward 23 proposed the House to let the councillors have details of the gifted land by owners for expansion and developments of roads.

The councillor, who had achieved a hat-trick in the last civic polls pointed out that such information is needed by the councillor who can play a crucial role in development of those gifted land parcels into proper roads.

Agreeing to the proposal, the mayor announced that the information on gifted land is to be immediately communicated to the civil department of the KMC as soon as they are received.

The department would then take initiatives to develop or expand the roads on that land as required. “Also, the borough chairman would be informed of how much land has been gifted by the owners and how many building plans have been sanctioned in each ward during the borough meeting. The chairman would then share the information to the councillors,” declared the mayor.

On the other hand, the councillors would inform about the roads that are dominated with unauthorized parking of vehicles, particularly during the night. This would help in curbing issues of illegal night parking that was highlighted by one of the councillors during the session today.