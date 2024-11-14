Congress speaks Pakistan’s language: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the Congress while addressing an election rally in Panvel, near Mumbai.

“A Congress leader openly announced in Jharkhand today that cheap cooking gas cylinders would be given even to cross-border infiltrators and illegal immigrants like Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. Do you think such a party must be given an opportunity to rule,” he asked people at the rally in Panvel.

It is worth mentioning that in a purported video on social media platforms,

Congress in charge of Jharkhand affairs Ghulam Ahmed Mir is heard saying that “as soon as the government is formed, from December 1, the price of a gas cylinder will be just Rs 450 for everyone, whether he is Hindu, Muslim, or an infiltrator.”

Earlier during the day, PM Modi addressed an election rally in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which was formerly known as Aurangabad.

He said that the Congress and its allies want restoration of Article 370 and are planning a separate Constitution for Kashmir.

“They passed a resolution to bring back Article 370. After the BJP liberated Kashmir from Article 370, the Congress shamelessly worked a lot against it and even went to court. The Congress still dreams about removing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution from Kashmir. Other than Pakistan, if anybody dreams about this, it is none other than the Congress and their allies. Will you people teach a lesson to the Congress which speaks the language of Pakistan,” he asked people at the rally.

He claimed that, to form the government, the Congress party believes only in division and not development, adding that the Congress has been against reservation right from the beginning. The Congress used to call reservations against the country and merit, he said. “The Congress used to openly issue newspaper advertisements against reservation. Please open the copies of decades old newspapers,” he said.

He said that the mentality and agenda of the Congress remains unchanged. “Therefore, they can’t come to terms with the fact that somebody from the OBC community has been the PM of the country for the last 10 years,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress has conspired to pit castes within SC, ST and OBC communities against each other and added that the Congress plans to scrap job reservations. “Hum Ek Hai To Safe Hai,” Modi said.

Modi credited the BJP-backed Mahayuti government for renaming the city. “It is the Mahayuti government which renamed Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and thus fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray’s wish,” Modi said.

He said that the entire Maharashtra knew that the demand to rename this city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was raised by Balasaheb Thackeray. “The Congress party had gone to court to overturn this decision,” PM Modi said.

He said that the MVA government was in power for two-and-a-half years but never had the courage to rename the city because it was under pressure from the Congress.

“Some people see the killer of Sambhaji Maharaj as their messiah. Aren’t they standing against Maharashtra as well as Maratha pride? Will Maharashtra ever accept such people,” he asked people at the rally.

He said that the BJP-backed Mahayuti government gave over Rs 1,600 crore for power supply in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, but the MVA applied brakes on that too. Modi said that Maharashtra saw the highest foreign direct investment after the formation of BJP-led Mahayuti government.

“When Devendra (Fadnavis) was the CM, he had launched the Jalyukt Shivar scheme, because of which the issue of water crisis in Marathwada started improving. However, after the Congress-backed MVA came to power for 2.5 years, they stopped this scheme as well. When the Mahayuti came to power, this scheme was resumed,” PM Modi said.