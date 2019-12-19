The nationwide protest in different parts of India against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) took a violent turn in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Thursday as a roadways bus was torched by the protestors.

The protest was spread in different other parts of the UP as well against the CAA.

In Lucknow, not only the opposition leaders of SP and Congress staged protest against the CAA, but some local people also came out in protest against the controversial Act in old Lucknow areas like Khadra and incident of stone pelting was reported.

As per the ANI reports, vehicles were set ablaze in Hasanganj area in Lucknow during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Earlier in Lucknow the Samajwadi Party and Congress legislators held protest at the legislative assembly complex against CAA, even as the prohibitory orders were imposed across the state.

Although the SP and Congress MLAs held protest separately as first the SP legislators gathered at the Assembly complex near the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh before staging a protest and raised slogans in the morning ahead of the sitting of the House. While the Congress legislators held a separate protest around the same time but they were stationed a bit far from the SP leaders near the staircase close by.

An SP MLA climbed the main gate of the Vidhan Bhawan to voice his indignation against the amended law while some Congress legislators came out on the road in front of the Assembly complex.

However, the House was adjourned sine die by the Speaker as the protest continued inside the Assembly as well by the legislators.

Earlier taking it to Twitter, the DGP OP Singh said that Section 144 is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for December 19.

‘Sec 144’ is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for 19.12.19. Pls do not participate. Parents r also requested to counsel their children. — DGP UP (@dgpup) December 18, 2019

Police had carried out lathi-charge at the Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow to disperse the protestors.