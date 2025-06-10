Congress slams Modi govt’s alleged silence on ‘Indian students’ plight in US’

The Congress Tuesday slammed the Modi government for its alleged failure to protect the dignity and interests of India and its citizens, particularly in the United States.

“For the past one year, Indian citizens and students living in America are being repeatedly mistreated, but Prime Minister Modi is maintaining silence or it should be assumed that he is unable to muster the courage to speak,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on his social media handle X.

A distressing video from Newark Airport shared on Monday showed an Indian student in handcuffs, restrained on the floor, moments before being deported from the United States. The footage, shared on social media by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, shows the student in tears.

“He is the Prime Minister of India, it is his most important responsibility to protect the honour and dignity of India and Indians. We demand that Prime Minister Modi should immediately talk to President Trump and appeal for intervention in the mistreatment and atrocities being committed against Indians in America,” Jairam said in his post.

He also said that “the Modi government is continuously failing to protect the honour of India and Indians. For the first time in history, a foreign head of state announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in India’s absence.”