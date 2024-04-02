Congress seeks EC action against BJP for attempts to link poll campaign with George Soros

The Opposition Congress on Tuesday lodged a formal complaint with Election Commission against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the latter’s “malicious attempts” to link the grand old party’s campaign to controversial billionaire and philanthropist George Soros.

A delegation of senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid, Pawan Khera and Gurdeep Sappal met the poll panel and requested immediate action against the ruling party.

“The Congress Party lodged a complaint against the BJP’s malicious attempts to link the Congress campaign to George Soros. This complaint covers other examples of false propaganda that target the INC as well. Not only are these materials patently false, they are also mala fide and knowingly defamatory. The ECI was requested to take immediate action against the authors of this low-level campaign, as well as issue instructions for its recall,” senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on ‘X’.

The Congress, he said, also submitted its position that no welfare beneficiaries should be denied their benefits during the course of the election in the state of Andhra Pradesh, which the Election Commission appreciated. The party also demanded the immediate stop of state scheme advertisements with the photograph of Chief Minister Jagn Mohan Reddy alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

“Congress had demanded an immediate stop to this practice, and the Election Commission acted on it, ordering the withdrawal of all posters. It requested the Congress Party to notify it of any remaining posters in the state,” he said.

Ramesh also informed that the Congress has sought a clarification on the expenditure allocation and division between the candidate and the party for expenses on campaign materials.

He further added that “Congress lodged a complaint against the BJP’s repeated and malicious use of cropped and distorted videos to malign the INC. The ECI was requested to take immediate action against the authors of this low level campaign, as well as issue instructions for its recall.”