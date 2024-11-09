Congress-run states are ‘ATMs’ for party’s ‘royal family’, alleges Modi in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress and its Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, accusing them of using states under their rule as “ATMs” to fund party interests.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Maharashtra’s Akola, Modi alleged that the Congress-led Maha Aghadi alliance stands for “corruption, multi-crore scams, extortion, and token money,” and vowed to keep Maharashtra free from what he called “Mahaghotalebaaj” governance.

“Wherever Congress forms a government, that state becomes an ATM for the Congress’ royal family,” Modi declared.

“In the name of elections in Maharashtra, they have looted Rs 700 crores from liquor sellers in Karnataka. Imagine the scale of the loot if they win the elections here,” he warned.

Modi stressed that he would not allow Maharashtra to become an “ATM” for the Congress-backed Maha Vikas Aghadi, which he claims is immersed in scandals and corruption.

The Prime Minister further accused the Congress of betraying the Scheduled Caste community, stating that “Cheating on the SCs is both ‘Chaal’ and ‘Charitra’ of the Congress party,” while urging voters to remember, “Ek Hai to Safe Hai!” — highlighting the BJP’s centre point of campaign to consolidate Hindu votes.

Taking up the Ram Temple issue to woo Hindu voters, Modi reminded them of November 9, 2019, when the Supreme Court delivered its historic verdict allowing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Modi praised the country’s citizens for showing restraint and unity across communities following the top court’s verdict, embodying the spirit of “Nation First,” which he said was India’s greatest strength.

The Prime Minister also highlighted his government’s efforts to elevate the Marathi language, claiming that it now holds elite status thanks to his administration.

“The demand of the people of Maharashtra, which Congress and the Aghadi did not allow to be fulfilled for decades, has been fulfilled by us,” he said.

“Marathi has received the respect with which the pride of entire Maharashtra is associated,” the PM added.