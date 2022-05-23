Congress reminds PM Modi of unfulfilled promises ahead of HP visit

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday, criticised the Central Government for inflation. It squarely blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies for the rising prices.

Addressing a Press conference, AAP’s Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre has made life difficult for common people by constantly adding to the financial woes of the people for the last eight years.

Kang recounted how before coming to power, Narendra Modi used to say that if the BJP came to power, he would deposit Rs 15 lakh in every citizen’s account. But after his government was formed, instead of Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s account, India now has a 15 percent inflation rate.

In the last eight years, pulses have become costlier by 50 percent, and vegetable prices have also increased by 25 to 30 percent. The prices of edible oil have increased by 90 percent and petrol, diesel, and cooking gas have become 40 percent more expensive.

Kang said the country’s economy has collapsed due to the wrong policies of the Modi Government. The condition of all the public sectors has become pitiable, he said.

Prime Minister Modi had promised that by 2022, he would double the income of the farmers, but his anti-farmers policies have halved the income of the farmers. According to a survey, there has been a decline of more than 30 percent in the income of farmers as compared to 2015.

Kang urged Prime Minister Modi to take concrete steps to bring down the inflation rate. He said the common people of the country are already suffering a lot. “Inflation is too high. The Central Government should control prices of essentials and provide relief to the common people,” the AAP spokesperson said.