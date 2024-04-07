Congress releases list of three more candidates for LS polls

The Congress, on Sunday, released a list of three more candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The three candidates are announced for West Bengal.

The Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) has finalised the names of the three candidates, said the party’s general secretary in charge of the Organisation KC Venugopal.

The Congress fielded Pradip Biswas as its nominee from the Bangaon Lok Sabha seat and Azahar Mollick from Uluberia. Papiya Chakraborty would contest from the Ghatal parliamentary seat.

Besides, Congress president Mallikarjun has approved the candidature of Anju Begum as party candidate for the bye-election to Bhagabangola Assembly constituency in the state.

It may be mentioned here that Congress on Friday launched a manifesto titled ‘Nyay Patra’ for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with a slew of promises, including nationwide caste census, minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, and 30 lakh government jobs.

The manifesto also promises abolition of the Agnipath scheme and assures Rs one lakh dole to every poor woman per year if voted to power at the Centre.

The general elections will be held in seven phases between 19 April and 1 June. The results will be declared on 4 June.