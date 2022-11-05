Congress releases its manifesto for Himachal Pradesh polls

Congress on Saturday released its ten-point electoral manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, with a promise of free electricity for up to 300 units.

Elections in the hill state are scheduled to be held on November 12, and the votes will be counted on December 8. The Congress released its manifesto for the upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh, in the presence of its senior party observer Bhupesh Baghel.

The 10 guarantees of Congress include the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, 1 lakh government jobs, as many as 5 lakh jobs for youth, Rs 680 crore Start-up fund for the youth, Rs 1,500 per month to the women, and free electricity up to 300 units of consumption.

The manifesto of the Congress also guaranteed the people of the hill state four English-medium schools in each assembly, mobile clinics for free treatment in each village, the cost price of cow dung at Rs 2 per kilogram, purchase of 10 litres of milk from animal keepers, and the farm owners will be given the privilege to decide the price for their farm produce.

Earlier on Tuesday, the party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that if their government comes to power in the Centre, the Congress will cancel the Agnipath scheme.

While addressing a public gathering in Kangra, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “We will cancel the Agnipath scheme when our government will be formed at the Centre. We fulfil whatever we promise. In Chhattisgarh also, we promised for the loan waiver of the farmer and it was implemented.”

In its manifesto, Congress has made assurances to the people of Himachal and asserted that they will bring a change to the lives of farmers here the way they have done in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12 and the counting of votes for the same will take place on December 8.