Congress plans structural overhaul in Jharkhand, forms five new coordination sections

The Jharkhand Pradesh Congress held a key organisational meeting in Ranchi on Tuesday under the leadership of state president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh. The meeting, attended by executive presidents and general secretaries from the Ranchi district, focused on strengthening internal coordination and streamlining party functioning across all levels.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kamlesh announced that the party will establish five dedicated sections to manage communication, data handling, and coordination more effectively. These sections will oversee correspondence with the AICC and Congress legislators and ministers, implementation of organisational programmes from the state to the block level, data management for boards, corporations, and the 20-point programme, preparation for urban and rural body elections, and centralised record-keeping.

He said responsibilities would be assigned to committed office-bearers who can devote regular time to organisational work.

Kamlesh further informed that on July 10, a meeting of Congress MLAs will be held at 4 PM in the presence of party in-charge K. Raju, followed by a Political Affairs Committee meeting at 5 PM. Issues raised during the MLA meeting will be tabled before the committee for detailed discussion.

On July 14, all Congress MLAs and ministers from Jharkhand are scheduled to meet senior leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. The meeting will focus on reviewing the party’s organisational progress, assessing the performance of Congress ministers in the state government, and deliberating on upcoming policy and programme agendas. The delegation is also expected to seek strategic direction from Gandhi for future party initiatives in Jharkhand.