“Congress Party means fraud”: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at confessional video of Parsadi Lal Meena

In a political slugfest ahead of Assembly elections in Rajasthan, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at Congress after a two-year-old video of Gehlot government’s Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena went viral in which he is telling a Sarpanch that he won elections after manipulation of the ballot box.

Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Congress Party means fraud. They have fraud with Kisans, youths, women, and all the people of Rajasthan. And this has been proven yet again with the statement and the confessional video of Parsadi Lal Meena, the Health Minister of Rajasthan, who has openly confessed that they have won the Sarpanch election only by manipulating the election system by stealing away the ballot box. This is fraud under the IPC. Now the Election Commission should waste no time in taking action against the concerned person who has confessed to this huge election fraud.”

A two-year-old video of Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena is being shared on social media. The video is from the Sanskrit Pathshala of Lalsot.

Earlier, Speaking to reporters in Kota on Wednesday, the BJP spokesperson said, “Today, Kota will send out a message that the people have resolved to ensure that the BJP wins 17 seats here. We will fare similarly elsewhere in Rajasthan and will return to power with full majority and might.”

Advertisement

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for “failing to deliver on promises” made to the people, Poonawala said, “The CM failed to deliver on his promises and cheated the youth of Kota. The rising crimes against women on this government’s watch only goes to show the decline in law and order and women’s safety.”

Also taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi over the alleged rift among Congress leaders in several states, the BJP spokesperson advised him to launch a “Congress Jodo Yatra”.

“I have a piece of advice and a proposal for Rahul-ji. Sardar Patel had already done an admirable job of ‘Bharat Jodo’ (integrating erstwhile princely states with the Indian union). He should undertake a Congress Jodo Yatra instead,” the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 33 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan. According to the list, CM Ashok Gehlot will contest from Sardarpura Constituency. Sachin Pilot has been fielded from the Tonk constituency.

Govind Singh Dotasra, President of Rajasthan Congress Committee will contest from Lachhmangarh.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its second list of 83 candidates today after announcing a first list of the 41 candidates for the elections.

The BJP’s second list has former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje who will contest from Jhalarpatan, senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore is also in the fray from Taranagar. The names of the candidates were finalized at a meeting of its CEC that was chaired by the BJP President JP Nadda on October 1.

The BJP has fielded Rajyavardhan Rathore, an MP from Jhotwara, while another MP Diya Kumari has been fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar. Baba Balaknath has been fielded from Tijara and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.