Congress opposes implementation of Silverline project

The Congress has come out against Kerala government’s fresh move to implement the Silver Line rail project with the assistance of metro man E Sreedharan.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday alleged that the new move to implement the Silver Line rail project came after a deal was struck between the BJP and the CPI-M. The CPI-M –BJP nexus has now come out in the open, Venugopal said.

Venugopal alleged that former minister KV Thomas is working as a bridge for the Modi-Pinarayi unholy alliance.

Advertisement

It has been reported that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet E Sreedharan soon to discuss the modalities to implement the SilverLine rail project with modifications and also to discuss Metroman’s alternative report to implement the project.

It is indicated that representatives of K Rail Corporation will also participate in the discussion. K Rail Corporation’s opinion will also be sought on Sreedharan’s proposal.

The Kerala unit of the BJP also came in support of the new initiative. The LDF government in Kerala hopes that as the BJP is also supporting the new move, the Centre may approve the new project.

Metroman E Sreedharan submitted the alternative report as requested by KV Thomas. The report says that the current K Rail project is impractical.