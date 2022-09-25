Congress opposes action against terrorists: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur strongly reacted to Congress leader Digvijay Singh’s statement comparing RSS with PFI, and said that the Congress is in this condition today because of Singh’s “Badbolapan” (or impudence).

Anurag Thakur on Sunday targeted Digvijay Singh and said, “If someone calls terrorist Osama as “Osama Ji” when strict action is taken against the terrorists, then it can be understood that it is being done for the vote bank.”

Taking a jibe at the Congress and the Gandhi family, Thakur further said “During the UPA government, the government used to run not from 7 Race Course Road but from 10 Janpath.”

Claiming to strengthen the security of the country, Anurag Thakur said, “The government has been working continuously and rapidly to strengthen both internal and external security and development. Continuous action is being taken against infiltrators and terrorists. After the abrogation of 370 and 35A, Jammu and Kashmir are developing rapidly. In the states of the North East, work has been done rapidly from road to rail and airstrip.”

The Union Minister also took a jibe at both Shivanand Tiwari and Owaisi, saying that “Jungle Raj” would return to Bihar. He further claimed that the government is continuously working for the welfare of the Muslim community through various schemes such as the abolition of Triple Talaq.

Earlier in the day, Anurag Thakur listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program with senior party leaders at the BJP National Office and paid tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay at a wreath-laying program organized at the party office on his birth anniversary.