Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s convoy meets with accident in Silchar

Congress Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi’s convoy met with an accident in Assam’s Silchar, on Wednesday. Although Gogoi emerged from the incident unharmed, several Congress workers, including women, are reported to have sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the reports, the accident involved approximately 10 vehicles, including a vehicle belonging to former minister Ajit Singh.

The accident took place at the Maynarband bridge on the Silchar airport road when the convoy was escorting Gogoi from Silchar’s Kumbhirgram airport to the Congress Bhavan in the city.

Advertisement

The collision occurred when some of the vehicles in the convoy were travelling at high speeds, resulting in one vehicle abruptly colliding with the one in front of it. Consequently, approximately 10 cars suffered damage.

Following the accident, the police promptly arrived at the scene to assist the affected vehicles and remove them from the area.