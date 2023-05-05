“Congress’ manifesto all about appeasement, full of lies,” PM Modi addresses public rally in Karnataka’s Ballari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress party over its manifesto which mentions a ban on Bajrang Dal if voted to power, calling the manifesto “full of lies”.

“The manifesto is all about appeasement and was full of lies. We have the roadmap to make Karnataka number 1. But Congress’ manifesto has only fake narratives and bans in it. They are in such a condition that they are shivering,” PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Karnataka’s Ballari ahead of assembly elections in the state. He further said that Congress attempt to ‘mislead’ the voters of the state.

“Congress makes fake narratives and surveys for winning politics. They attempt to mislead the voters in the state,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress party, PM said, “Now they are having a problem with me for saying ‘Bajrang Bali’.

However, keeping NEET exams in mind, the Karnataka BJP made changes in Modi’s two-day roadshow in Bengaluru, ahead of the May 10 assembly elections, by scheduling an extensive event on May 6 and the second one on May 7.

There have been words of war between the parties over several issues including Hindu Lord Hanuman taking centre stage in poll-bound state after the grand old party released its manifesto which talked of ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India.

The Congress party on Tuesday in its manifesto for the upcoming May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections said it will take “decisive action” as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

The Congress manifesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

Accusing the Congress of hurling abuses at him Modi earlier on Wednesday, said the people of Karnataka do not support this “black culture” and that they should punish those making abuses by saying ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ when they cast their vote.