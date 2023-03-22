“Congress making fake promises,” says CM Bommai as campaigning for assembly polls intensifies

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for “trying to fool people” by making “fake” promises in its bid to return to the helm of the state after a gap of five years.

Karnataka is expected to go to the polls in May this year to elect representatives from 224 assembly seats. “Rahul Gandhi came here many times. He did Bharat Jodo Yatra, but nothing happened. He also made a bogus announcement a few days ago but nothing will happen,” CM Bommai told media at his Hubballi residence in the wake of poll promises made by the grand old party.

He said as per the track record, the promises made by the Congress party in other states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh were not at all fulfilled.

“They promised a Rs 1,000 allowance per household in Chhattisgarh but did not fulfil the promise for four years. They are making the same fake promises now. They are trying to fool people. It is not a guarantee card it’s only a visiting card with no value,” he said.

Karnataka Congress on Monday promised to give Rs 3,000 as a monthly allowance to the unemployed youth in the state as part of the Indian Nation Congress’ (INC) 4th Guarantee – ‘Yuva Nidhi’.

At the ‘Yuva Kranti Samavesha’ in Belgaum, INC promised to provide ‘Yuva Nidhi’, through which Rs 3,000 per month will be provided to every unemployed youth with a graduate degree and Rs 1,500 every month for every unemployed youth holding a diploma.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi, PCC chief DK Shivakumar, CLP Leader Siddaramaiah, and Karnataka Congress leaders were present on the occasion.

Notably, ‘Yuva Nidhi’ would be provided for a period of 2 years.

Following up on its first 3 guarantees of – ‘Gruha Jyoti’ – 200 units of free electricity per month for all households, ‘Gruha Laxmi’ – Rs 2,000 per month for every women head of household and 10 Kg rice for every member of the family under ‘Anna Bhagya’, the INC announced the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ for the welfare of the unemployed youth of the state.