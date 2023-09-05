Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was Monday discharged from Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after recieving treatment. The Congress leader was admitted to the hospital after showing symptoms of fever on Sunday.

The Congress leader’s health is now normal and she has been advised to rest. She is unlikely to attend the Opposition’s INDIA block floor leaders’ meeting in Delhi today to discuss special session plans.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called the meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders’ at his Delhi residence.

Gandhi’s health has not been on good side lately and she has also travelled to the USA for treatment in the past few years. Though it has not been revealed what kind of treatment she is undergoing.

The former Congress president’s last appearance was at the INDIA bloc’s Mumbai meeting last week. A section of party leaders want her to lead the alliance but she is said to reluctant citing her health condition.