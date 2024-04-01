Congress has no right to talk about saving democracy: Amit Shah

Reiterating the resolution of more than 400 seats in LS 2024 polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday fiercely attacked Congress and INDIA bloc, saying the Congress had no right to raise the slogan of save democracy as the BJP led NDA government was elected by the people, and it will be elected this time too.

Addressing the workers of Jodhpur, Barmer-Jaisalmer, Jalore-Sirohi and Pali Lok Sabha seats at the Polo Ground in Jodhpur, Shah categorically said, “Congress has no right to raise the slogan of save democracy. Our government has been elected by the people and will be elected this time also”.

“Democracy was strangled by Indira Gandhi when the country was thrown into the fire of Emergency, in which countless people were put behind the bars. It is ridiculous for such a Congress to give the slogan of saving democracy”, Shah added.

Shah said that the family members (Congress) were not worried about the country but about themselves.

“Sonia Gandhi wants to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, Mamata Banerjee wants to make her nephew the Chief Minister, Lalu Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray and Stalin want to make their respective sons as the Chief Minister. Those who are worried about their own sons and daughters, how will they worry about the youth of the country? If anyone thinks about the country and the youth, it is Narendra Modi”, he categorically alleged.

On his second day of campaign in Rajasthan, he further accused, “The Congress not only pushed the country into the pit of terrorism but also failed to progress economically. Congress has only been doing politics of appeasement. Jawahar Lal Nehru had made a big mistake by including Kashmir in Article 370, due to which Kashmir could never become a part of India, but Modi ji removed 370 and raised the Indian flag there”.

The Home Minister said that impressed by the way Modi ji has raised the country’s flag in the world, the entire people of the country were ready to make him the Prime Minister for the third time.

Appealing to the workers, he said, ” This time with Modi ji’s mantra of crossing 400, we all will have to go door to door and motivate people to vote. This time NDA will win more than 400 seats and BJP will win more than 370 seats,” a party release quoted him as saying.