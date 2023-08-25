Congress govt issued BPL cards to the privileged, alleged Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday accused the Congress of issuing Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards to individuals residing in upscale residences during its rule in the state.

Replying to an issue concerning Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) raised by the Opposition during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Assembly on Friday, the CM said due to discrepancies in the issuance of BPL cards during the Congress regime in 2011, about 50 such people, who were issued BPL cards despite not being eligible for the same due to their economic status, made headlines in newspapers at that time.

Khattar said the corrective measures taken by the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led government are in the interest of common people. He said the present BJP-led government had so far issued about 12.50 lakh new ration cards of eligible beneficiaries since coming into power in 2014.

Regarding any discrepancies pertaining to family identity cards (PPP), the CM said the concerned department is actively engaged in rectification processes. Individuals can approach the relevant authorities to address these errors, if any, he added.

Khattar said all the regulations associated with the “Parivar Pehchan Patra” initiative would be presented before the Assembly within the next two days of the ongoing session.