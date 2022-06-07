Congress gets edge over BJP supported Independent RS candidate Subhash Chandra

With the open support of two Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) and twelve Independents legislators the Congress’ edge over BJP-supported Independent Rajya Sabha candidate Subhash Chandra, a media baron, has given restless nights to senior BJP leaders ‘lodged in a resort’ near Jaipur as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that he has got the support of 126 MLAs in the House of 200 to win three out of four seats in the Upper House member election slated for June 10 here.

Two BTP MLAs Ram Prakash Dindor and Rajkumar Dindore led by a delegation of Tribal people met the Chief Minister at Circuit House in Udaipur today and held discussions on the issues of tribal grievances and future developments. Both MLAs announced to vote the Congress’ three candidates in the election, quoting CM an OSD stated in a WA message to the media.

Meanwhile, Independent candidate Subhash Chandra told a press conference here that besides BJP’s 30 MLAs, he has got the support of three RLP MLAs as announced by its party head Hanuman Beniwal, LS MP from Nagaur, who earlier dropped his party’s alliance with the NDA government on the farmers’ issues. Chandra who needs 41 MLAs’ votes said he had also the support of nine other MLAs saying ” I am not afraid of anybody. I will work for Rajasthan if voted to RS”.

Trying to lure former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot who had once brought a political storm against CM Gehlot, Chandra recalled that the late Rajesh Pilot was a good friend of his, and now Sachin is a very dedicated and dynamic leader. “I approached him (Sachin) telling him that this is a golden occasion to avail, and if he misses this occasion, he would not be having Chief Ministership till 2028”.

In his reply on Twitter, Pilot remarked, “Some advice of the ‘Independent’ candidate from Rajasthan–best to bow out of the contest before the voting on 10th June. It is better to lean towards humility rather than humiliation. Unfortunately, politics is not like making TV series where you pick and choose who does what!!”.

CPIM Secretary Amra Ram told SNS, “There is no question of his party’s two MLAs voting for BJP and its supported Independent candidate Chandra. We are waiting for the party’s Politburo order on our decision which we had taken on Sunday last at a meeting here on RS poll strategy”.

In the House of 200 MLAs, now the ruling Congress has estimated open support of its 109 MLAs including support of one RLD, 13 Independents, and two BTP. Whereas BJP has a total of 71 MLAs, and RLP 3 so far.

Four sitting RS MPs (all BJP) would complete their term on July 4. BJP’s Om Prakash Mathur, K J Alphons, Ramkumar Verma, and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur will retire on RS seats (from Rajasthan). Congress’ three, BJP’s one and Independent open are in the poll fray for 4 seats, and to win all four have to secure 41 votes in first preference. BJP’s 65 MLAs are having ‘badabandi’ at a resort in Jaipur, while Congress’ all MLAs, three contestants, and other supporting MLAs have been staying at a 7-star hotel in Udaipur for the last five days.