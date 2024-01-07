Congress forms election committee in Assam for LS polls

With the Lok Sabha (LS) elections drawing closer the Congress has constituted an election committee for Assam headed by state Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah as chairman.

Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia will be the vice-chairman the election committee, according to a communiqué issued by party’s general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal on Sunday.

Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, MPs, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque, former Assam minister and MLA Rakibul Hussain, are included in the panel as members.

Advertisement

Among other members included in the panel are Rana Goswami, Kamakhya Dey Purkayastha, Akon Bora and Bobbeeta Sarma and Rane Narah.

The presidents of Mahila Congress, Seva Dal, Youth Congress and NSUI will be ex-officio members of the committee.

“Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee,” said Venugopal.

It may be mentioned here that in August last year, Kharge, while holding a meeting with the party’s Assam unit, had called upon them to reach out to people and expose the “misgovernance and incompetence” of the BJP-led government at the Centre in the northeastern state.

“In Assam, the Congress party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. We are reinvigorating the organisation. All leaders and workers must reach out to people and expose the misgovernance and incompetence of the BJP,” Kharge had said.