Congress fears impending defeat in upcoming elections in Himachal: BJP

Senior BJP leader and party spokesperson Randhir Sharma on Sunday said that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is fearing impending defeat in the upcoming elections.

He said that the political developments in the last one-and-a-half months have led to the decline of Congress MLAs from 43 to 34, due to which the leaders of Himachal Pradesh Congress Party are disappointed.

This has also resulted in frustration amongst all the party leaders, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who are issuing useless statements every day, he claimed while addressing media persons here on Sunday.

“The Congress leaders are making accusations of horse-trading without any facts and proof after the rebel MLAs joined the BJP. They are being likened to black snakes, even calling them sheep and sometimes frogs,” he stated.

“We believe that the leaders of the Congress party, especially the Chief Minister, are making baseless allegations,” Sharma said, demanding an end to such slurs immediately.

The MLAs who have left the Congress party are openly voicing their views, he said, adding that they were fed up with the policies of this government and the working style of the Chief Minister for the last one year.

Upon realisation, these MLAs were left with no option but to leave the party in which they had spent their entire life, he asserted.

Sharma said that the government did not show seriousness in fulfilling the guarantees that it promised during the elections.

“Today, there is a nationwide appeal towards the BJP as leaders of the Congress party and other opposition parties from across the country are joining the BJP, influenced by the personality and work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has completed 10 years. During his tenure, many policies were made in the national and public interests and many new dimensions of development were created,” he claimed.

Each citizen of the country knows that if there is a development in every field — be it infrastructure, the opening of health institutions, expansion of railway lines, or the schemes being run in the interest of poor people — the Modi government has done commendable work in every aspect, he added.

Modi brought glory to the country by making it the fifth-largest economic power in the world, he said, adding that the Prime Minister cracked down on serious problems like terrorism, corruption, and strengthened the unity and integrity of the country by abolishing Article 370.

All this has increased the attraction of the people towards the Modi government and due to this, many people are joining the BJP, he claimed.

“It is not surprising that six Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh have joined the BJP. The situation is such that many more can join the BJP,” he claimed.

The non-acceptance of the resignation of the three independent MLAs, who have resigned from the State Legislative Assembly, is unconstitutional, he said, adding that according to constitutional provisions when an MLA appears in person and resigns, the same should be accepted.

“The Congress party has become so distraught and demoralised fearing impending defeat in the upcoming by-elections in six Assembly constituencies (ACs) that it is not in a position to face three more by-elections in the ACs of the independent MLAs.

“BJP will win the elections in 6 ACs and also the three ACs if they are also held. Then the Congress government will cease to exist and out of this fear the government is not allowing the resignation of the three independent MLAs to be accepted, due to which these MLAs are forced to stage protest,” claimed Sharma.