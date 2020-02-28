A Congress party delegation comprising five members will visit violence-hit areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation, the party said on Friday.

“The Congress chief has asked these leaders to assess the situation emanating from mindless violence in riot-affected areas and its after-effects and submit a detailed report to her immediately,” a release issued by Congress leader KC Venugopal said.

The delegation has been deputed by Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi comprising Mukul Wasnik, Shakti Singh Gohil, Tariq Anwar, Kumari Selja, and Sushmita Dev.

On Thursday, a delegation from the Indian National Congress led by party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum on the unprecedented violence in Northeast Delhi.

Addressing the media after submitting the memorandum, Gandhi had said that Home Minister Amit Shah should be sacked for “abdicating” his duties and both the centre and Arvind Kejriwal’s government in Delhi had been “mute spectators” to the clashes.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday lashed out at the Congress saying the grand old party is incapable of lecturing the BJP on the Delhi clashes

He further claimed that the Congress chief and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi were provoking the people.

“Shreemati Sonia Gandhi please don’t preach us ‘Rajdharma’ (Ruler’s Duty). Your record is full of rapid violations, twists and turns for plane and simple vote bank politics,” Prasad said.

As of now, at least 42 people have lost their lives and more than 250 injured as armed mobs rampaged through parts of northeast Delhi since Sunday and continued till Tuesday, looting and burning buildings and attacking the residents.

The national capital witnessed unprecedented violence as two groups — supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) — clashed in the Northeast district. As the riots went out of control, the police had also issued shoot at sight orders in parts of the northeast district on Tuesday evening.