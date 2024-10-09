Congress delegation meets EC, alleges manipulation in EVMs in Haryana

A delegation of the Congress party consisting of senior leaders KC Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Bhupinder Singh Hooda among others on Wednesday met the Election Commission of India (ECI) and alleged manipulation in EVMs in Haryana Assembly polls.

The meeting of the delegation with the poll panel came a day after the Congress rejected the outcome of the Haryana Assembly elections and called it a victory of “manipulation” by the ruling BJP.

Talking to reporters outside the EC office, Congress’ chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera, who was also a part of the delegation, said: “We have informed the EC that we have received around 20 complaints. Of these, we received seven complaints in writing from seven Assembly constituencies. These complaints are related to the 99 per cent battery of EVMs during the counting day.”

“Maken ji and Abhishek Manu Singhvi ji (who joined virtually) have demanded that those machines be sealed. We will provide some more complaints to the EC in the next 48 hours,” he said.

Khera said the poll panel has assured the delegation that it will look into the matter and give written information to us about all the complaints Assembly wise.

Former Haryana chief minister Hooda said: “The result of Haryana is very surprising. The Congress was going to form the government in Haryana, but the results that came were very shocking.”

“There have been complaints from many districts of Haryana that EVMs were tampered. We have complained about this to the EC,” he said.

The BJP retained power in Haryana by sweeping the Assembly elections. The party won 48 seats out of the 90 Assembly constituencies. The Opposition Congress which was eyeing to return to power, won 37 seats.