Congress criticizes Modi govt for taking credit for Covid vaccine

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said shameful politics is being done by BJP on the Covid vaccine by taking credit for inoculating 100 crore vaccines in the country.

Rathore said the Centre government was wrongly taking credit for the inoculation of 100 crore Coronavirus vaccines as the credit for achieving the milestone goes to scientists and lakhs of health workers of the country as it was their efforts that made it possible.

“The way BJP is taking credit for vaccination and their leaders are patting their back by spending crores of rupees in the advertisement, it is not only unfortunate but also shameful,” he said, adding the vaccination was the right of the people of the country.

He stated that at the time of the Covid crisis, the role of the government had been zero. The government did not play any positive role in this crisis except corruption while finding an opportunity to loot.

The BJP government was trying to take credit for these social campaigns also and it had become a mere showcase government, he said.

He further stated that BJP was battling an internal power struggle that was so dominant that many big BJP leaders had been sidelined.

In by-elections to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and assembly segments of Arki Fatehpur and Jubbal Kotkhai, the Congress had come out in solidarity to contest polls while the rebellion in the BJP had put the ruling party on the back foot in the state, he added.