The opposition Congress cautioned the government on US President Donald Trump’s visit to India on Friday by saying that the government should take utmost care to ensure that it did not turn into a Trump re-election campaign.

Congress highlighted three aspects that it expects from the government to be kept in mind, which are the sovereignty, self-respect and national interest of India.

“We feel this visit should not become a link to the re-election campaign of the US President. The outcome of this visit should be in the national interest,” said senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.

“Such tours should be serious and not limited to photo-ops,” the Congress leader remarked.

He further added, “The Congress understands Indo-US relations and supports it… the Congress wants the GSP (Generalised System of Preferences) regime to be brought back as Indian manufacturers are suffering and it has impacted small workers in the country.”

“As Trump has said, he has good relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he has been assured that he (US President) will be welcomed by 50-70 lakh people during his visit. In such a situation, we hope that the pending issues of the country like H1B1 visa, GSP etc will be resolved,” he said.

“As Trump has said, he has good relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he has been assured that he (US President) will be welcomed by 50-70 lakh people during his visit. In such a situation, we hope that the pending issues of the country like H1B1 visa, GSP etc will be resolved,” the Congress leader added.

However, the Congress questioned who all were managing the proposed Ahmedabad visit of Trump, as the government said it was the “Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti”.

“We have come to know that a quota has been fixed for schools, colleges, and universities (to send students for Trump’s welcome). School children will also be lined up. As many as 100 teachers have been summoned from each block. All the hoardings put up there are not by any committee. The Gujarat government has given all approvals; Motera Stadium has been hired, artistes from all over India are coming. It’s not under the control of a committee. A special grant for the visit has been given to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. We don’t mind, but the government should not lie (about the arrangements),” a Congress leader said.

US President is scheduled to visit India for two days on February 24 and 25.