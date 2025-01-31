Congress candidate highlights infrastructure and sanitation Woes in Shakur Basti

With just five days left for the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, Congress candidate from Shakur Basti Assembly Constituency, Satish Luthra, has identified poor road infrastructure, inadequate street lighting, and insufficient CCTV coverage as the most pressing issues in the area.

Speaking to The Statesman about key concerns that require immediate attention, Luthra said, “The major issues in Shakur Basti include inadequate infrastructure, poor sanitation, and limited access to quality education and healthcare.”

He emphasized that his priorities would focus on resolving these challenges and ensuring that the constituency receives essential amenities.

“I plan to work on infrastructure development, strengthening education and healthcare services, and promoting employment opportunities. If elected, I will dedicate myself to improving the lives of residents and making Shakur Basti a better place to live,” he stated.

When asked about the condition of roads and traffic in the area, Luthra expressed deep concern.

“The roads in Shakur Basti are in a dire state, marred by craters, potholes, and uneven surfaces that make commuting both hazardous and frustrating. The streets are riddled with deep holes, turning every journey into a bone-jarring ordeal,” he remarked.

Luthra assured voters that if elected, he would prioritize infrastructure improvements and ensure that Shakur Basti receives the attention it deserves.