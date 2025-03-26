Shakur Basti MLA urges Delhi Police chief to prevent inconvenience due to namaz at public places

North West Delhi’s Shakur Basti MLA Karnail Singh has urged the Delhi Police chief to prevent alleged inconvenience caused by namaz at public places.

The BJP MLA claimed that due to namaz offered at public places and on roads in the city, traffic goes haywire, leading to inconvenience to the public.

In a letter dated March 25 to the Delhi Police chief, the MLA wrote in Hindi, “In our city, offering namaz on roads at and public places affects traffic, causing inconvenience to the general public. Many times, ambulances, school buses, and other essential services are also affected due to this.”

In his letter, he stated that everyone has the right to follow their religion, but it is also important to ensure that public order and traffic situation are not affected.

The MLA also urged the administration to take necessary steps in this regard to ensure that religious activities are organised only at designated places and private premises.

He expressed hope that the issue would be taken in the right earnest and appropriate steps initiated to stop this practice.