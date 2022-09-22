Congress blames AAP Govt for death of four pavement sleepers

Condoling the death of four poor people who were mowed by a truck in the Seemapuri area of Delhi while they were sleeping on a road divider, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Anil Chaudhary has demanded immediate compensation to the families of the dead and injured from the Delhi government.

Blaming the Kejriwal Government for the incident, he said, “The disturbing incident of Seemapuri once again proved that the Kejriwal Government cared little for the lives of the poor people. Neither there are enough night shelters for the roofless, nor are the existing ones fit for human life.”

He further said that if night shelters with proper facilities had been provided to Delhi’s roofless people, the poor would not have been compelled to sleep on road dividers risking their lives. Despite being in power for around eight years, the Kejriwal Government has neither taken any steps to allot the flats constructed for the resettlement of those living in JJ clusters, nor has it done anything to improve the facilities in the JJ clusters.

Chaudhary said that the poor dread to use the existing night shelters due to unbearable conditions in them. In the recent revelation that a charitable organization, which used to provide three meals to people living in night shelters, has decided to discontinue its service as it was not getting proper financial support from the Delhi Government.

“Manish Sisodia, who holds the charge of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), has not cared to improve the miserable condition of the night shelters. Those who complained against the miserable facilities at the night shelters were thrown out of it, instead of addressing their complaints,” the DPCC president said.