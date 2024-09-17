Congress appoints senior observers for J&K Assembly polls

Congress, on Tuesday, appointed two senior observers, including former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

According to a communiqué issued by Congress general secretary in charge of Organisation KC Venugopal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed former Punjab chief minister Channi and Mukesh Agnihotri the senior observers with immediate effect, a day before the first phase of the Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

The National Conference (NC) and Congress sealed an agreement under which the NC is contesting on 51 seats and Congress on 32 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases with first phase voting on 18th September, second phase on 25th September and third phase on 1st October.

The counting of votes in Jammu & Kashmir will take place along with Haryana on 8th October.

Notably, in December last, the Supreme Court had ordered the Commission to hold Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by 30th September, 2024, while pronouncing the judgement in the cases concerning the abrogation of Article 370.

This is the first Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.