Congress always criticises PM’s pro-farmer initiatives: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken numerous historic initiatives for the welfare of farmers over the past ten years which has caused discomfort to other political parties.

Congress and other parties in the INDIA bloc frequently question and politicise every pro-farmer decision made by the prime minister, Nayab Singh Saini contended.

The Haryana government is procuring all crops from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP) and is continuously working towards empowering

them. “The Congress government should follow suit and decide on strengthening farmers in the state governed by them,” he said.

The chief minister, while interacting with the media persons after inaugurating a craft exhibition here, said the Punjab government should procure its farmers’ crops at MSP. If Punjab’s farmers face any issues, the Punjab government must step forward and announce that they will purchase all crops at MSP, he added.

Lauding the decision taken by the Union Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi to approve the ‘One Nation-One Election’ vision, the chief minister said this move would save both time and money, benefiting the common people significantly.

It will also expedite development works, ensuring that India becomes a developed nation by 2047, said Nayab Singh Saini.

Responding to the Punjab chief minister’s statement on the ‘One Nation-One Election’ that it could harm regional parties, Saini said that the Punjab government has failed to meet the expectations of its people.

In Delhi, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are embroiled in corruption cases and are behind bars. They came to power promising transparent governance but failed to deliver, said the chief minister.

He advised AAP leaders to focus on improving people’s lives, providing clean drinking water to Delhi residents, and cleaning the Yamuna River. However, he noted that people have understood their reality and are eagerly waiting for the Delhi elections in which the AAP will face a big defeat.

Tagretting Congress, the chief minister said the people have now rejected Congress because its leaders lie and have used deceit to gain power in states like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. However, those governments have not worked in the interest of the people. This is evident from Congress’s debacle in Haryana and Maharashtra, said Nayab Singh Saini.

The chief minister expressed confidence that the people of Haryana and Maharashtra have confirmed their support for the BJP, ensuring that under Prime Minister, Modi’s leadership, the BJP will form the government for the fourth time in 2029.

He said the country is progressing steadily with efforts being made for the welfare of all sections of society, including farmers, the poor, youth, and women.