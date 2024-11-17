Congress allying with communal forces fearing poll defeat: Kerala BJP chief

Kerala BJP President K Surendran alleged on Sunday that Congress, along with the UDF, is allying with terrorists fearing poll defeat

Addressing a press conference in Palakkad, Surendran alleged that Satheesan also engaged in discussions with the family members of the accused in the two murders that led to the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI). “For the sake of a few votes, Congress is betraying the country by joining hands with those who harm national unity,” he added.

In a scathing attack on Congress, Surendran said the grand old party is aligning with communal forces as they face the prospects of electoral defeat. Alleging that Congress offices are filled with PFI leaders, he claimed both the party’s candidate and Opposition leader are closely associated with them. “Congress offices are filled with PFI leaders, and the UDF continues to employ communal tactics similar to those seen in the last elections,” he added.

He further accused the Congress party of facilitating the spread of the Waqf Board’s influence and described Satheesan’s actions as anti-national. Surendran criticised V D Satheesan for maintaining silence about his meeting with leaders of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).