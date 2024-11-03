Congress alleges ‘step-motherly’ treatment to Jharkhand over Rs 1.36 lakh crore coal dues; Amit Shah hits back

Ahead of the Assembly Elections in Jharkhand, the ruling Congress-JMM alliance and the BJP indulged in a political slugfest over alleged unpaid coal dues to the state with senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleging “step-motherly treatment” to the state.

The allegations prompted a swift response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who countered that the Modi government has already provided Rs 3.08 lakh crore to Jharkhand between 2014 and 2024.

In a post on X on Sunday, Ramesh raised questions about the uncleared dues claimed by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Advertisement

He alleged that the Modi-led central government owes “lakhs of crores of rupees” to Jharkhand in coal royalties and asked if the state was being penalised for voting for the Congress-JMM alliance.

“The Central government owes Jharkhand lakhs of crores of rupees in coal royalties and central scheme benefits. In Jharkhand, coal mines are operated by subsidiaries of Coal India Limited who owe huge sums of money to the state government. There is an outstanding of Rs 1,01,142 crore for ‘non-payment of land compensation’, Rs 32,000 crore under ‘common cause dues’ head, and Rs 2,500 crore under ‘washed coal royalty’ head,” Ramesh stated.

He further questioned the Modi government’s intentions, asking, “Why has the non-biological PM failed to release these funds? Is step-motherly treatment being administered to Jharkhand for voting for the JMM-INC alliance? Why is the state BJP leadership unable to secure any funds for the State?”

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren echoed Ramesh’s concerns by reposting his statement, which prompted a strong rebuttal from Union Home Minister Shah during the BJP’s manifesto release event in Ranchi.

Shah accused Soren of shifting blame to the Centre, asserting that the Modi government has consistently supported Jharkhand with substantial funds since 2014.

Responding to Soren’s appeal to clear Rs1.36 lakh crore in coal dues, Shah said, “Hemant Soren is asking Modi ji for an account of 1 lakh 36 thousand crores. Hemant Babu, I have brought the account. During the UPA government between 2004-14, only 84 thousand crore rupees were given to Jharkhand, whereas Modi ji gave 3 lakh 8 thousand crore rupees between 2014-24. Jawab aapko daina hai Soren ji, BJP ko nhi daina hai (You have to answer, Mr. S to oren, not BJP).”