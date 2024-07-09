Cong won Lok Sabha seats because of votes of regional parties: Nadda

BJP National President and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday said the Congress won Lok Sabha seats in many states because of the votes of the regional parties.

Addressing BJP Kerala unit’s expanded state executive meeting in Thiruvananthapuram today, Nadda said the Congress was not able to win even a single seat in 13 states in the just concluded Lok sabha polls; it has won seats in many states because of the votes of the regional parties.

“The grand old party is a parasite. It has won seats in many states because of the votes of the regional parties,” said Nadda.

Advertisement

Nadda said the false narrative that the BJP is a North Indian party had been demolished in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls as the party made huge gains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and opened its account in Kerala, and also increased its vote share in Tamil Nadu.

Congratulating BJP workers in Kerala for sending the party’s representative to the Lok Sabha for the first time, the BJP chief urged them to continue working hard to ensure that the lotus blossoms and the BJP is victorious in Kerala in 2026.

He said even though the BJP lost in Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram, the defeat had the glory of victory.

“You are doing political work in Kerala under the most difficult conditions. You are working in Kerala in the fear of losing your lives,” Nadda told BJP workers.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the backdrop of the allegations against his family, Nadda said the Communists are also emulating their INDIA bloc partner Congress by promoting their own sons and daughters.