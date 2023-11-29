Cong will fare well in 4 states, Modi’s narrative failing: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Congress will win assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and, in all likelihood, Telangana as well.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hopes of securing victory in the five states will be severely dashed the day election results are announced on 3 December. The atmosphere is changing in the entire country and PM Modi ji’s narrative is failing,” Gehlot told reporters here.

When asked to substantiate his claims with regard to winning the seats in Rajasthan, the CM said, “I do not count victory on each seat. In the last couple of months, people’s views and comments have given us positive feedback on the welfare schemes we have implemented in the state. People have made up their mind to bring the Congress back to power in the state”.

Advertisement

Despite claiming that his government will be back in the saddle, Gehlot feebly remarked: “We will accept the election results with all humility on 3 December.”