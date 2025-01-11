Cong to launch nationwide campaign from Jan 27

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s controversial statement on Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and the Constitution in the Parliament last month, Congress Madhya Pradesh in-charge General Secretary Jitendra Singh announced on Saturday that the party would launch a nationwide ‘Jai Bapu – Jai Bhim – Jai Samvidhaan’ campaign from Mhow in MP from 27 January and it would continue till “Shah resigns and publicly apologizes to the nation”.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, Singh alleged that top BJP leaders including Shah and PM Narendra Modi have continuously “insulted “the country’s Constitution through their remarks in the Parliament and publicly.

“The BJP leaders do not accept the country’s Constitution and they want to have their own constitution in the country,” he charged.

“Ever since the BJP has come to power, atrocities and crimes against SC/ST, OBC and Dalits have increased all over the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari,” he averred.“The BJP leaders are indulging in ‘Hitlershahi’ and they want to scare and threaten others, and rule according to their own constitution,” the Congress leader charged.

“The Congress will launch the ‘Jai Bapu – Jai Bhim – Jai Samvidhaan’ campaign from Mhow from 27 January,” he informed, adding, “Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and all Congress leaders will come to Mhow on the day to join this historic campaign.”

“The Congress will fight for the people and we will even shed our blood to save the Constitution, which the BJP is trying to finish,” Singh averred.“This campaign will continue till the Home Minister (Amit Shah) resigns and tenders an apology to the entire nation,” Jitendra Singh stated.