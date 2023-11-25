Cong to hold ‘Pratigya Rally’ against BJP

The Delhi unit of the Congress will hold a ‘Pratigya Rally’ as part of its ongoing ‘Jawab Do Hisab Do’ campaign against the BJP-led government at the Centre, here on Sunday.

“A ‘Pratigya Rally’, as part of the Jawab Do Hisab Do’ campaign under the leadership of Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely against the BJP government and its seven MPs for their anti-people policies and neglect of Delhi will be held at Hathi Wala Chowk Karol Bagh, in the New Delhi Parliamentary constituency on Sunday Sunday,” the Congress party’s Delhi unit said.

Congress treasurer and former union minister Ajay Maken and party’s Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria will address the rally, the party said.

Advertisement

Notably, the first phase of the ‘Jawab Do Hisab Do’ campaign was launched last month in the North West Parliamentary constituency.

Under the first phase, ‘Pratigya Rally’ would be held in all the seven Parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, as per the party.

In the second phase, the Congress will take the campaign to all the districts, and in the third phase, to all the 70 Assembly constituencies on a large scale.

The campaign of the Congress in Delhi comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 general elections, the grand old party drew a blank in Delhi.